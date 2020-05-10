Cop guns down man who ran amok in Quezon town

LUCENA CITY – A 53-year old man who ran amuck while wielding a machete (bolo) was shot and killed by police in Infanta, Quezon early Sunday.

The Infanta police reported that Arnel Oliva, a resident of Barangay Gumian, was creating trouble and scaring people in his village at around 2:45 a.m.

When responding police officers arrived at the scene, Oliva rushed towards them and repeatedly hacked the police vehicle.

Police tried to pacify Oliva, who instead attacked Senior Master Sergeant Lyndel Inolpe who immediately pulled his service firearm and shot him.

Oliva expired on the way to Claro M. Recto Memorial District Hospital.

