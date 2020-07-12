Cop, health worker among 21 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern Visayas

TACLOBAN CITY — A police officer and a health worker were among 21 individuals who recently contracted the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Eastern Visayas.

All of them were isolated in the quarantine facilities of their respective local government units.

The police officer is a resident of San Sebastian town, Samar while the health worker is from Maasin City, Southern Leyte.

Most of the other new cases in the region involved locally stranded individuals (LSIs), said the Department of Health (DOH).

As of Saturday, July 11, Eastern Visayas has 625 COVID-19 cases.

In Leyte, the new cases came from the towns of Bato, Jaro, Alangalang, Mahaplag, Inopacan, and Palo.

In Northern Samar, a 14-year-old girl who arrived from Paco, Manila was the latest COVID-19 case in the town of Lavezares while a 60-year-old man who went home to San Jose town from Caloocan City was also infected with the virus.

In Samar province, the new cases were from the towns of San Sebastian, San Jorge, and Basey. In Biliran, an LSI from Manila contracted the virus and was isolated in Kawayan town.

In Southern Leyte, new cases were recorded in Maasin, Bontoc, Tomas Oppus, Pintuyan, and Hinunangan.

