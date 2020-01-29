Cop hurt as gov’t troops battle rebels in Cagayan province

TUGUEGARAO CITY –– A policeman was injured during an encounter between government troops and suspected members of the New People’s Army in Cagayan province on Tuesday afternoon, the military said.

Brig. Gen. Laurence Mina, 502nd Infantry Brigade commanding officer, said the 30-member armed men engaged a joint patrol team of the Philippine Army and the police in a running clash at the villages of Allucao and Dagupan in Santa Teresita town.

Mina identified the injured policeman as Pat. Carlo Angelo Turo, who belongs to the 2nd Cagayan Provincial Mobile Force Company.

Army and police teams had been deployed for security patrol in the said villages after receiving intelligence reports that armed men had been scouring the area.

While patrolling the place, the government forces spotted a camp and chanced upon the rebels who immediately fired their guns.

A 30-minute gun battle ensued, but the rebels later withdrew, Mina said.

Authorities have launched a hot pursuit operation against the rebels.

