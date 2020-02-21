Cop in Muntinlupa dies of dengue

MANILA, Philippines — A policeman assigned in Muntinlupa City has died due to dengue, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said Friday.

Police Lieutenant Alioden Mangonday, a newly-appointed police commissioned officer undergoung field training program, passed away at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday due to dengue fever secondary to severe pneumonia.

The NCRPO expressed its “deepest sympathy” to the family of Mangonday, adding that his efforts toward public service is “highly recognized.”

“We lost an honorable man. May his death serve as a reminder to everyone that we are also human beings susceptible to diseases like this,” NCRPO chief Police Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas said in a statement.

“Let us be vigilant of our surroundings and always be mindful of our safety as we perform our mandate as law enforcers,” Sinas added.

Mangonday, a Muslim, was laid to rest at the Blue Mosque in Taguig City, the NCRPO said.