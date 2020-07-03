Cop killed, 3 wounded in shootout at Sultan Kudarat checkpoint

MANILA, Philippines — A police officer was killed while three others were wounded during a shootout at a quarantine checkpoint in Esperanza town, Sultan Kudarat.

Maj. Gary Flor Marfil, chief of the Esperanza Municipal Police Station, identified the fatality as Executive Master Sgt. Arnold Faculin Paclibar. Paclibar died after a gunman riding pillion on a motorcycle, opened fire at a checkpoint he was manning in Purok Malipayon, Barangay Poblacion at about 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigation showed that Paclibar was with Police Staff Sergeant Chato Seron Maycong and other barangay watchmen and health workers at the checkpoint when the police officers flagged down a motorcycle with a pillion rider.

Marfil said the police officers then told the motorcycle riders to get off the motorcycle for inspection. However, the pillion rider refused to open his sling bag as he was being inspected by Maycong.

Paclibar then positioned himself behind the pillion rider to secure Maycong but the gunman suddenly drew a gun believed to be a caliber .45 pistol from his waist, turned to face Paclibar and shot him.

Paclibar returned fire, but the gunman then shot Maycong, hitting him in his left hand. Barangay health worker Josephine Jongco Lebradilla was shot in her left leg, and barangay tanod (watchman) Arnel Melendez Saldo was shot in his left arm.

The gunman then took Paclibar’s gun and fled with his driver companion, according to Marfil’s report of the incident.

Paclibar sustained a gunshot wound in his left cheek and in the left portion of his chest. He was rushed to Tamondong Memorial Hospital in Barangay Ala but was declared dead on arrival.

The three other injured victims were also rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Two empty shells of a caliber. 45 pistol and there empty shells of a caliber 9 mm pistol were recovered in the area.

