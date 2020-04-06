Cop killed in police team’s failed bid to arrest wanted man in Leyte

ORMOC CITY—A policeman was killed in a failed attempt by a police team to arrest a man wanted for murder and frustrated murder by a court in Leyte town, Leyte province.

SSgt. Fernan Canuda, member of the Regional Anti-Illegal Gambling Task Force, was with a team of policemen going to the house of Lionilo Medlla around 10 p.m. on Sunday (April 5) to serve an arrest warrant on Medalla.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Medalla learned that policemen had surrounded his house, he fired his gun and hit Canuda in the chest.

Capt. Ryan Delima, chief of the Leyte town police station, said police failed to arrest Medalla in the commotion.

FEATURED STORIES

“It was dark,” Delima said. “Our policemen did not know the escape route,” he added.

Edited by TSB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ