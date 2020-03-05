Cop killed, son, 9, wounded in Marawi City gun attack

ILIGAN CITY—-A policeman in Marawi City was killed and his nine-year-old son was wounded in a gun attack by still unidentified assailants on Thursday (March 5).

Col. Madzgani Mukaram, Lanao del Sur police chief, said 38-year-old Pat. Abdul Mojib Barolbae Ditucalan was driving his motorcycle with his son as passenger when the assailants, also riding in a motorcycle, opened fire at them.

Forensics examiners found casings for .45 caliber pistol bullets in the crime scene on Awar Street, Marawi City.

Ditucalan was rushed to the Amai Pakpak Medical Center (APMC) in Marawi where he was declared dead. His son is undergoing treatment for slight head wounds.

Ditucalan was assigned to the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit of the Lanao del Sur provincial police office.

Authorities are doing their jobs investigating the attack, its motives and trying to determine the assailants’ identities.

