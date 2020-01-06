Cop killed, wife wounded in highway ambush in Bohol

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol, Philippines – Unknown assailants shot dead a police officer and wounded his wife in an ambush in Maribojoc town on Monday night.

Col. Jonathan Cabal, director of the Bohol Provincial Police Office, identified the victims as Cpl. Arnel Bayot and his wife Richelle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bayot, a resident of Barangay Tinangnan in Tubigon town, was a member of the Provincial Mobile Force Company based in Ubay town.

Cabal said the couple were on their way home aboard a Toyota Corolla going to Tubigon town at around 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, when they were ambushed at the national highway in Barangay Guiwanon, Maribojoc town.

FEATURED STORIES

Guiwanon is at least 3 kilometers from the town proper.

Bayot was rushed to the Maribojoc Community Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

His wife, Richelle, who sustained gunshot wounds in her arms and foot, was rushed to the Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City.

Recovered from the crime scene were nine empty shells from an M16 rifle.

/atm

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ