Cop lands in jail after he shot and wounded 2 in Cavite

MANILA, Philippines — A 50-year-old policeman was taken under police custody after he allegedly shot two people in Cavite during the New Year celebration.

A police report on Wednesday identified the suspect as Staff Sergeant Rolando Luzana, who is assigned at Camp Crame Crime Laboratory Office.

Police reported that Luzana had a heated argument with victims Mark Jason Rael, 22, and Jedrick de Guzman, 18, along Barangay Pag-asa 2, Imus City on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m.

At he height of the altercation, Luzana reportedly drew his firearm and shot Rael and De Guzman.

Rael suffered gunshot wounds on his right hand while De Guzman was shot in his left leg. Both victims were rushed to Imus Medical Center after the incident.

Luzana was brought Imus City police station for further investigation.

