Cop returning to regional unit in Zamboanga shot dead inside bus

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Zamboanga del Sur — A police officer who was on his way to report back to his assigned unit in Baliguian, Zamboanga del Norte, was shot and killed inside a bus Friday.

Lieutenant Darwin Navarro, officer-in-charge of Baliguian Municipal Police Station, identified the fatality as Master Sergeant Chito Napara Lagahit Jr., a native of Cavite City.

Initial investigation showed that Lagahit boarded an SJG Bus to report back to his duty station.

When the bus reached Sitio Quarry in Barangay Mamawan of Baliguian town around 5:45 p.m., January 24, three unidentified men approached the policeman.

One of the three men, addressed the terrified passengers, mostly students, not to be afraid as their lone target was only Lagahit, one of the 200 policemen from Luzon deployed in the Western Mindanao region.

One of them fired bullets on the victim’s belly and head before alighting the bus. The case is now under investigation.

