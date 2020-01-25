Cop selling shabu in Davao City busted

DIGOS CITY—A policewoman assigned at the Davao City satellite office of the Philippine Bomb Data Center (PBDC) was arrested for allegedly selling crystal meth or shabu in Davao City.

Major Milgrace Driz, deputy chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)-XI, told the Inquirer by phone on Saturday, that a certain Senior Master Sergeant Sheila Bande, 43, single, and resident of Victoria Valley, Tigatto in Davao City, was arrested in a buy-bust operation on Friday, January 24.

Driz said the operation was jointly conducted by officers of the Davao City Police Office, CIDG Davao City Field Unit, Sasa Police Station, and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-XI at the suspect’s house.

She said they have conducted surveillance against the suspect for two months prior to the operation.

Also, five drug suspects who were arrested the previous days pointed to Bande as their source of shabu, said Driz.

Driz added that they have established that Bande’s illegal drugs come from Maguindanao and Cotabato provinces.

A total of P20,000 worth of shabu had been seized by authorities from the suspect.

“We will file the criminal case on Monday while the administrative case will depend on higher officials,” Driz said.

