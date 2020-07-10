Cop shot dead in Negros Occidental

DUMAGUETE CITY –– A police officer was shot dead by men on board a motorcycle in Siaton town, Negros Oriental around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 9.

Police Staff Sergeant Bobster Guillarawan, a member of the First Provincial Mobile Force Company based in Barangay Napacao in Siaton, suffered gunshot wounds on the body.

He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

A police investigation showed that Guillarawan was driving his motorcycle when waylaid and shot by the assailants.

Four persons of interest have been identified in Guillarawan’s murder, the local police said.

Mayor Cezanne Fritz Diaz of Siaton dangled a reward of P100,000 for anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

In a Facebook live video, Diaz also offered another P100,000 for any information on the killing of Sherwin Gabo, a rescue volunteer of the Siaton local government, who was killed last month.

He said he is creating a task force to look into the killings of Guillarawan and Gabo.

