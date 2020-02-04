Cop slain, 3 others nabbed in Camarines Sur drug stings

LEGAZPI CITY — A police officer was killed, while three others were arrested in a series of anti-illegal drug operations in Nabua, Camarines Sur on Monday evening.

Colonel Roderico Roy Jr., director of the Camarines Sur police, said Patrolman Domingo Cabañez Jr., 39, of Barangay La Anunsacion, Iriga City, allegedly sold “shabu” (crystal meth) to an undercover police in Barangay Topas Proper at at11:43 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon sensing that he was transacting with the police, Cabañez allegedly drew his caliber .38 revolver, forcing authorities to shoot back.

Recovered from Cabañez were three sachets of suspected shabu.

FEATURED STORIES

Cabañez was considered a high-value individual and assigned at the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Section of the Bicol police.

Earlier, police also caught Alfredo Espares, 35, with two sachets of suspected shabu worth P500 in Barangay Bustrac at 9:20 p.m.

About 10 minutes later, Rico John Mamansag, 23, was also arrested with four sachets of suspected dried marijuana leaves with fruiting tops.

Gregorio Llanes, 48, who had with him three sachets of shabu and two sachets of dried marijuana, also fell into the hands of the authorities at 9:40 p.m. in the same town.

Edited by Lzb

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ