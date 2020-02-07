Cop slain in Leyte town

ORMOC CITY – A policeman was gunned down by still unknown assailants in Barangay Lunang, Hilongos town, Leyte around 7:30 a.m. Friday, February 7.

Patrolman Ramil Aruelo was on his way home on board a motorcycle when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) tried to sideswipe his vehicle.

When the SUV hit the motorcycle, a gunman suddenly approached the victim and shot him.

Witnesses said the policeman was able to pull his service firearm, but the magazine of the gun fell to the ground.

Police have yet to identify the perpetrators and the motive behind the attack./lzb

