Cop wounded in Sorsogon police station grenade attack

LEGAZPI CITY – A police officer was wounded when a grenade explosion rocked the Bulan, Sorsogon police station Sunday night.
Colonel Roque Bausa, Sorsogon Police Director, said Patrolman Erick Cabilao was manning the guard house when a man hurled a grenade at the premises of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company in Barangay (village) Aquino at around 7:30 p.m.
Cabilao sustained head wounds but was last listed in stable condition, Bausa said.
“The guard house is situated near the road but the victim was not able to identify the perpetrators,” he added.
Further investigation is ongoing.
GSG
