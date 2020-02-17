Trending Now

Cop wounded in Sorsogon police station grenade attack

TopNews
admin

Cop wounded in Sorsogon police station grenade attack

LEGAZPI CITY – A police officer was wounded when a grenade explosion rocked the Bulan, Sorsogon police station Sunday night.

Colonel Roque Bausa, Sorsogon Police Director, said Patrolman Erick Cabilao was manning the guard house when a man hurled a grenade at the premises of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company in Barangay (village) Aquino at around 7:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cabilao sustained head wounds but was last listed in stable condition, Bausa said.

“The guard house is situated near the road but the victim was not able to identify the perpetrators,” he added.

FEATURED STORIES

Further investigation is ongoing.

GSG

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top