Copenhagen edges Toronto and Singapore for top spot in Safe Cities Index 2021EIU-logo.jpg

Singapore and Tokyo remain in the top five – third and fifth respectively – with Sydney coming in fourth.

The remaining top 10 cities are: Amsterdam (6th), Wellington (7th), Hong Kong and Melbourne (tied 8th) and Stockholm (10th)

The 2021 edition of the index includes a new pillar for environmental security

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 23 August 2021 – The Economist Intelligence Unit (The EIU) today releases the fourth edition of the Safe Cities Index (SCI). The index, which is the centre piece of a research project sponsored by NEC Corporation, ranks 60 cities worldwide across five continents. It measures the multifaceted nature of urban safety, with 76 indicators organised along five pillars: personal, health, infrastructure, digital, and – new this year – environmental security.

In each of the last three iterations, Tokyo, Singapore and Osaka – always in that order – have been our index leaders. This year Copenhagen comes first, with 82.4 points out of 100, and Toronto follows close behind with 82.2. This change reflects not a tectonic shift but more a reordering among cities that have always come close to the top. In all four editions of our index, six cities – Amsterdam, Melbourne, Tokyo, Toronto, Singapore and Sydney – have all figured among the leading ten, with only a few points separating them.

Naka Kondo, senior editor of The EIU and editor of the SCI2021 report says:

“Covid-19 is the first global pandemic to strike humanity since we became a predominantly urban species. Experts have told us covid-19 has changed the whole concept of urban safety. Digital security is now an even higher priority as more work and commerce have moved online; those responsible for infrastructure safety have to adjust to dramatic changes in travel patterns and where residents consume utilities; agencies responsible for personal security need to address a large, lockdown-driven shift in crime patterns; and the priority that urban residents and officials assign to environmental security has risen markedly as covid-19 serves as a stark warning of unexpected crises.”

The index framework has been subjected to an extensive reevaluation and has undergone significant changes, including updates to existing indicators, updates to scoring methodology, addition of new indicators under existing domains and the addition of a new domain to the framework.

The introduction of the new pillar for environmental security in this year’s index reflects the increased importance of sustainability issues and climate adaptation measures amid the pandemic. Toronto and Copenhagen performed noticeably better in the new environmental security pillar than do any of the top-three cities from earlier years. Interestingly, the index also shows that leading middle-income cities do far better in this area than in any other categories. In particular, three at this income level finish in the pillar’s top ten: Bogota (4th); Rio de Janeiro (8th); and Kuala Lumpur (10th).

Overall ranking SCI 2021

Overall Ranking – Safe Cities Index 2021 1 Copenhagen 21 Madrid 41 Bogota 2 Toronto 22 Dallas 42 Mexico City 3 Singapore 23 Paris 43 Bangkok 4 Sydney 24 Taipei 44 Quito 5 Tokyo 25 Seoul 45 Ho Chi Minh City 6 Amsterdam 26 Brussels 46 Jakarta 7 Wellington 27 Milan 47 Johannesburg 8 Hong Kong 28 Lisbon 48 New Delhi 8 Melbourne 29 Rome 49 Riyadh 10 Stockholm 30 Shanghai 50 Mumbai 11 Barcelona 31 Abu Dhabi 51 Manila 11 New York 32 Kuala Lumpur 52 Baku 13 Frankfurt 33 Santiago 53 Kuwait city 14 Washington DC 34 Buenos Aires 54 Dhaka 15 London 35 Dubai 55 Casablanca 15 San Francisco 36 Beijing 56 Lagos 17 Osaka 37 Istanbul 57 Cairo 18 Los Angeles 38 Moscow 58 Caracas 19 Zurich 39 Rio de Janeiro 59 Karachi 20 Chicago 40 Sao Paulo 60 Yangon Very High High Medium

Research shows that the performance of different safety pillars correlates very closely with each other, signifying that different kinds of safety are thoroughly intertwined. The top performers in each pillar are as follows:

Digital security: Sydney (1), Singapore (2), Copenhagen (3), Los Angeles / San Francisco (4),

Health security: Tokyo (1), Singapore (2), Hong Kong (3), Melbourne (4), Osaka (5)

Infrastructure security: Hong Kong (1), Singapore (2), Copenhagen (3), Toronto (4), Tokyo (5)

Personal security: Copenhagen (1), Amsterdam (2), Frankfurt (3), Stockholm (4), Brussels (5)

Environmental Security: Wellington (1), Toronto (2), Washington DC (3), Bogota (4), Milan (5)

The Safe Cities Index reveals that different global region have distinct strengths. In particular, well-off Asia-Pacific cities tend to perform better on average when it comes to health security and infrastructure security, while European cities on personal security and North American cities on digital security.

