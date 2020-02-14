Cops arrest 3, seize 590 grams of shabu in Tagum raid

DAVAO CITY –– Authorities arrested a couple and seized a haul of crystal meth or shabu worth more than P9 million in a buy-bust operation Thursday afternoon in Tagum City.

Major Michael Uyanguren, commander of Sta. Ana Police Station here said the raid was conducted jointly with his station and the police Regional Special Operations Group in Barangay Visayan Village.

Uyanguren identified the suspects as Bembol Rabosa Papata and Jeanet Narcelo Saicon, both 46, and Rex Jocotmaya Comaña, 28.

Papata and Saicon are residents of Barangay Pindasan, Mabini, Davao De Oro, while Comaña is from Tagum.

Uyanguren said Papata was listed in Davao de Oro’s Most Wanted Drug Personality and the police’s Directorate for Intelligence Drugs Watchlist.

Police said the shabu haul weighed 590 grams and has an estimated street value of P9.44 million.

Police also seized cellphones of the suspects and the sports utility vehicle allegedly owned by the couple.

Police learned that Papata and Saicon, who have been living together, were scheduled to be wed today, Valentine’s Day.

The Davao City Police Office noted that this was the biggest haul of illegal drugs in a raid in the region for the year.

Authorities are now preparing the case against the three suspects./lzb

