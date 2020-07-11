Trending Now

Cops arrest 3 suspects detained, seize P6.8-M shabu in Caloocan

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

Cops arrest 3 suspects detained, seize P6.8-M shabu in Caloocan

Confiscated drugs and marked money

Confiscated drugs and marked money

Confiscated package of drugs and marked money. (Photo from the Caloocan City Police Station)

MANILA, Philippines — Police officers arrested three suspects and seized P6.8 million worth of crystal meth, or shabu, in a buy-bust operation in Caloocan City on Saturday night.

Col. Dario Menor, chief of the Caloocan City Police Station, identified the suspects as Samsodin Rasid, 23; Johaima Jamael, 29; and Manuel Abella, 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Caloocan Drug Enforcement Unit conducted the bust at a house in Barangay 188, Tala at 7:45 p.m.

They immediately arrested the suspects after they sold over P90,000 worth of shabu to an undercover officer.

FEATURED STORIES

The officers recovered the marked money used for buying the meth and  1 kilogram of shabu with an estimated value of P6.8 million and a digital weighing scale.

/atm

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top