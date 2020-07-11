Cops arrest 3 suspects detained, seize P6.8-M shabu in Caloocan

MANILA, Philippines — Police officers arrested three suspects and seized P6.8 million worth of crystal meth, or shabu, in a buy-bust operation in Caloocan City on Saturday night.

Col. Dario Menor, chief of the Caloocan City Police Station, identified the suspects as Samsodin Rasid, 23; Johaima Jamael, 29; and Manuel Abella, 25.

Members of the Caloocan Drug Enforcement Unit conducted the bust at a house in Barangay 188, Tala at 7:45 p.m.

They immediately arrested the suspects after they sold over P90,000 worth of shabu to an undercover officer.

The officers recovered the marked money used for buying the meth and 1 kilogram of shabu with an estimated value of P6.8 million and a digital weighing scale.

