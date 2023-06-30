Cops arrest drug peddler in QC; ‘shabu’ worth P102,000 seized

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) arrested a suspected drug peddler who yielded P102,000 worth of “shabu” (crystal meth) during a buy-bust operation in Quezon City on Friday.

According to a police report, the Batasan Police Station (PS 6), in collaboration with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, identified the suspect as 26-year-old Bryan De Lara of Barangay Commonwealth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the confiscated items were 15 grams of shabu, a coin purse, a cellular phone, and the buy-bust money.

Criminal complaints for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the “Comprehensive Dangerous Act of 2002” will be filed against the suspect before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

FEATURED STORIES

QCPD Director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III commended the operatives team for “their continuous relentless drive against illegal drugs and reiterated to continue its intensified operations in the entire Quezon City,” the statement said.

— Kirsten Segui, Inquirer.net trainee

RELATED STORY

Gov’t set to review ‘antiquated’ anti-drug policy

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>