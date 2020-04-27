Trending Now

Cops arrest man strutting with gun at Catanduanes village during ECQ

LEGAZPI CITY—A man seen roaming his village with a gun tucked in his waist was arrested by police on Monday (April 27) in the town of Gigmoto, Catanduanes province.

Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol regional police spokesperson, said Arnel Delequena, of the village of San Pedro, was arrested by policemen on lockdown duty after villagers told police he was walking around the village with a gun tucked in his waist in the middle of enhanced community quarantine.

Searched by police, Delequena yielded a loaded .45 caliber Colt pistol which was unlicensed.

Delequena would be charged with illegal possession of firearms, a nonbailable case.

Edited by TSB

