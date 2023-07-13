Cops bust 3 men carrying P3.5-M worth of shabu in QC

MANILA, Philippines — Police arrested three men and confiscated over P3.5 million worth of shabu in two separate buy-bust operations in Quezon City, the police said on Thursday.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said the Kamuning Police Station (PS10) apprehended Cristopher Laguras Adao of Barangay Matandang Balara, Quezon City, on Wednesday.

The arrest was made after authorities received information about the suspect’s illegal drug activities.

Seized from the suspect were 475 grams of shabu, estimated to be worth P3,570,000, one mobile phone, and the money used in the buy-bust operation.

Meanwhile, operatives from the same station arrested Christopher Inay Laviña of Sampoloc, Manila, and Rocky Duro Denoso of Barangay 105, Tondo, Manila.

They yielded one gram of shabu worth P6,800, two mobile phones, and marked peso bills.

Police said the suspects will face formal complaints for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office. Kirsten Segui, INQUIRER.net trainee

