Cops bust alleged drug pusher in Lucena

LUCENA CITY — Police arrested on Tuesday morning an alleged street-level drug pusher following an anti-drug operation here.
Policemen collared Richard Arthur Alba, 43, in a buy-bust operation in the village of Gulang-Gulang at around 7:25 a.m., Lieutenant Colonel Romulo Albacea, Lucena police chief, said in a report.
Authorities seized eight plastic sachets of shabu (crystal meth) worth P9,240, ready for distribution in the street market.
Officials said the suspect is included in the police drug watch list.
Edited by JPV
