Cops bust alleged drug pusher in Lucena

LUCENA CITY — Police arrested on Tuesday morning an alleged street-level drug pusher following an anti-drug operation here.

Policemen collared Richard Arthur Alba, 43, in a buy-bust operation in the village of Gulang-Gulang at around 7:25 a.m., Lieutenant Colonel Romulo Albacea, Lucena police chief, said in a report.

Authorities seized eight plastic sachets of shabu (crystal meth) worth P9,240, ready for distribution in the street market.

Officials said the suspect is included in the police drug watch list.

