Cops could be charged if they violate social media protocols — Gamboa

MANILA, Philippines — Police officers may be charged administratively and criminally if they are found to have violated the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) social media protocols.

[embedded content]

ADVERTISEMENT

PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa said this on Monday in light of progressive group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan’s (Bayan) complaint against members of the Caraga Police Regional Office (PRO 13).

“There is an enhanced protocol on social media which should be observed by the members of PNP. They can be charged administratively and if the evidence would warrant, even criminal cases,” the PNP chief said in a press briefing.

FEATURED STORIES

Bayan earlier said it will pursue legal action against the regional police office over its “crass and totally unprofessional” posts, which were “obviously black propaganda.”

Last April 13, PRO 13 posted an edited photo of Reyes having devil horns with this message: “The police and military actions in the fight against COVID-19 is to serve and help save the nation! Mr. Retonto Reyes, apart from nagging and demolitions, propose a solution rather than creating more confusion!”

In another post on May 11, the regional office said “Tunog Legal, motibong illegal (Sounds legal but the motive is illegal)” while showing a photo of Reyes, Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate, Bayan Muna chair Neri Colmenares and Kabataan party-list Rep. Sarah Elago.

Gamboa said the PNP leadership will look into the posts but in general, he said police offices should not do this because they are in government.

EDV

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ