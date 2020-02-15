Cops destroy marijuana plants worth P1M in Mindoro town

CITY OF CALAPAN –– Police pulled out almost a million worth of marijuana plants on Friday in Bansud town in Oriental Mindoro province, a belated report said Saturday.
Lieutenant Colonel Imelda Tolentino, Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan police information officer, said Saturday that the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Mimaropa, Bansud police, and police from the provincial office “conducted marijuana eradication” in Sitio Upper Lancawan in Barangay Conrazon about 10 a.m.
Seized were 14 pieces of fully grown marijuana plants valued at P980,000 that were destroyed immediately at the site.
Police are still finding out who planted and grew the plants./lzb
FEATURED STORIES
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.