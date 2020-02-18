Cops hunt suspects in murder of Kidapawan village exec

KIDAPAWAN CITY—-Police here are hunting down one of two men who shot dead a village councilor on Monday (Feb. 17).

Lt. Col. Ramel Hojilla, Kidapawan City police director, identified the victim as Nasrullah Manibpel, a village councilor of upland Barangay Nuangan here.

Hojilla, speaking to dxND Radio, said Manibpel was inside the village hall doing administrative work and was about to leave for home when attacked at 11 a.m.

Hojilla said two suspects were waiting for Manibpel to leave the building to launch the attack. One angle being looked at by investigators is personal grudge, the police director said.

Manibpel’s relatives have urged the police to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The slain village councilor was buried the same day in accordance with Islamic rites.

