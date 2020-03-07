Cops, local execs warned vs protecting suspect in broadcaster’s slay

COTABATO CITY, Maguindanao, Philippines — The suspected mastermind in the murder of a radio broadcaster in Kidapawan City last year has allegedly been getting protection from local government and police officials, the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) said.

With the information, the task force issued a warning against certain local government and police officials who reportedly protect the alleged mastermind in the brutal killing of Kidapawan-based radio broadcaster Eduardo Dizon.

In a letter to Brig. Gen. Alfred Corpus, director of the Soccsksargen Police Regional Office (PRO 12), Undersecretary Jose Joel Sy Egco, the task force executive director, said his office received various reports that Dante Encarnacion Tabusares, alias Bong Encarnacion, had been sighted freely roaming around with armed escorts.

Tabusares used to head the KAPA (Kabus Padatuon) International Ministry that President Rodrigo Duterte described as an investment scam and ordered to be shut down.

Egco said Corpus was also requested to immediately implement the warrant of arrest issued on Jan. 15, 2020, by Presiding Judge Henelinda J. Molina-Diaz of Regional Trial Court Branch 61 in Kidapawan City.

“We sent an urgent and no-nonsense letter to PRO 12 because the Task Force has been receiving reports of recent sightings of Tabusares allegedly with armed escorts and that he is allegedly enjoying the protection of some local officials,” Egco said.

“This is against the law. We believe that such reports need to be verified and, if proven, should warrant legitimate action,” he added.

According to Egco, the issuance of the arrest warrant against Tabusares meant that he would no longer be “entitled to protection, if at all, by any state agency or its agents.”

“He should be better off in the custody of the court,” he continued.

Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar, who is the task force co-chairman, said the task force was “constantly monitoring the developments in its case inventory, including those not reported by traditional media.”

Tabusares is accused of the murder of Brigada News FM–Kidapawan commentator Ed Dizon who was shot while driving home along the national highway in Kidapawan July last year.

Tabusares allegedly masterminded Dizon’s murder because of the broadcaster’s harsh commentaries against KAPA ministry.

Judge Molina-Diaz also issued the arrest warrant for the other suspects involved in the murder Junell Poten, alias Junell Gerozaga, and Sotero Jacolbe Jr., alias Jun Jacolbe.

Stressing that he had no participation in the murder and that he was Dizon’s friend, Jacolbe immediately surrendered to police and later posted bail.

Tabusares and Poten remain at-large and are being tracked down by police.

Egco vowed to continue coordinating with regional police officials.

