Cops, local officials to regulate videoke sessions during online classes

MANILA, Philippines — Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, chief of Joint Task Force COVID Shield, has ordered police officers to coordinate with barangay officials in regulating drinking and videoke sessions to minimize noise, especially during hours when students at home may be attending their online classes.

“Our local police personnel and barangay officials should work together to extend all the necessary assistance to make sure that our online learners would be able to concentrate on their study,” Eleazar said in a statement issued on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Your JTF COVID Shield understands the difficulties in online classes especially for the students because almost all of them are new on this. That is why we are finding ways to help them at least in making their homes and their community conducive for learning,” he said.

As of Sunday, the police task force said the total number of lockdown violators had reached 440,566. Of the number, 167,971 were warned and 158,545 were fined.

FEATURED STORIES

[atm]



For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.



What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>