Cops monitoring Chinese operators of illegal COVID-19 clinic in locked-down villa 

MANILA, Philippines — The Chinese nationals arrested for operating an unauthorized COVID-19 clinic in Pampanga for the exclusive use of their compatriots are currently staying in an upscale village at Fontana Leisure Park in Clark Freeport where they are being monitored by the police.

“Sila po ay maayos na na-i-turnover sa operations manager. Nakalockdown sila sa villa kung saan naka-stay. Mi-no-monitor namin ngayon para sila ay huwag makawala. Kapag nakuha na natin ang ibang requirements, automatic na ipafile na natin yung kaso,” Police Col. Amante Daro, chief of Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Regional Field Unit 3, said in an interview over dzMM on Tuesday when asked about the suspects’ whereabouts.

(They were turned over to the operations manager. They are staying at the villa which is on lockdown. We are monitoring them right now so that they will not try to escape. After getting requirements, we will automatically file cases.)

To recall, authorities raided a residential villa inside the Fontana Leisure Park which had an illegal medical facility that treats Chinese nationals after receiving information from the Department of Health and FDA.

Seized were 200 suspected coronavirus rapid test kits and multiple Chinese medicines. The villa was already ordered closed after the police raid.

Daro said they have yet to file charges because they are awaiting evidence from the Food and Drug Administration, which is testing samples to determine whether the seized Chinese medicine is illegal.

Daro also added that they have requested the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) to identify the lessee of the villa so that they can file a case against its owner for allegedly allowing the illegal medical facility to operate.

“Ito po ang atin pang inaaalam in fact sinulatan ko na ang CDC kasi yung lessee at registered tenant ng villa dito kasama sa pafilean ko ng kaso,” he said.

(We are still investigating this, in fact we sent a letter to the CDC because the lessee and the registered tenant of the villa will be included in the case.)

Daro said they are preparing charges for violation of FDA Act of 2009, Medical Act of 1959, and Philippine Pharmacy Act against the suspects.

Immigration status

Daro said an initial investigation conducted by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) showed that suspects Hu Ling, supervisor of the clinic, and Lee Seung Hyun, a pharmacist in the clinic, have existing working visas in the country.

“Sila po ay may working visa na magtrabaho dito sa bansa as provided sa Immigration — sa data na binigay samin ng PIA (Philippine Information Agency) ng Bureau of Immigration,” Daro said when asked about the updates on suspects in the raid.

(The suspects have a working visa to work here in the country as provided in the Immigration, based on the data given by the PIA of BI.)

Asked if the suspects violated any Philippine Immigration Laws, Daro said: “Wala po. Kakarating lang nila ng December 2019 at may corresponding visa sila sa bansa.”

(They did not violate Immigration laws. They just arrived in December 2019 and they have corresponding visas in the country.)