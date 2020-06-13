Cops nab 23 in raid on Quezon gambling den

LUCENA CITY –– At least 23 individuals were arrested in Tiaong, Quezon before midnight Friday for illegal gambling and violation of government safety protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Colonel Audie Madrideo, Quezon police chief, reported that Tiaong policemen raided a gambling den in Barangay Del Rosario around 11:30 p.m.

Authorities arrested 23 male suspects, who were all engaged in a local card game called “sakla/baklay.”

Police seized cash bets in different denominations amounting to P9,420, one set of playing cards, and 63 plastic chips with money equivalent.

The report said some of the suspects were also not wearing face masks and not observing physical distancing when arrested.

