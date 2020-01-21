Cops nab 3 security guards for stealing Taal relief goods

MANILA, Philippines — Three security guards were caught pilfering relief goods intended for victims of the Taal Volcano eruption at an evacuation center in Batangas province on Tuesday.

In a report from the Batangas Police Provincial Office, suspects identified as Junel Roda Romano, 21; Johnson Rey Rollo Manimtim, 29; and Junito Pacatang Mañabo, 32, allegedly stole relief goods worth more than P6,000 at the Batangas Provincial Sports Complex evacuation center at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the security guards filched 127 pieces of instant noodles amounting to P1,905, 74 pieces of assorted sardines with an amount of P1,628; 19 pieces of assorted cup noodles amounting to P475; 12 plastic bags of rice with an amount of P1,320; and 15 pieces of assorted garments amounting to P1,500.00, all totaling to P6,828.

The three suspects are currently facing charges of qualified theft, police added.

Authorities reminded those in control of relief goods to handle and account for it properly as these should be distributed properly to those who were affected by Taal Volcano eruption.

Violators will be held liable to the penalties under Republic Act No. 10121 or the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Act of 2010.

Under this law, prohibited acts include diverting or mis-delivery of relief goods, equipment or other aid commodities; and accepting, possessing, using or disposing of relief goods, equipment or other aid commodities not intended for nor consigned to him or her.

