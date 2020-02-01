Cops nab another ‘bookies’ bet collector in Quezon

LUCENA CITY — Another bet collector for the illegal Small Town Lottery (STL) called “bookies” was arrested in Lopez town in Quezon province on Friday.

Victor Robantes Jr., 45, was caught by anti-illegal gambling operatives while collecting money bets in Barangay Gomez around 11 a.m. supposedly for the next STL draw, Colonel Audie Madrideo, Quezon police chief, said in a report.

Seized from the suspect were STL bet collection forms, paraphernalia, and money bets.

A police report said the suspect was not wearing the required uniform for legitimate STL bet collectors.

Robantes also failed to produce a legitimate identification card issued by Pirouette Gaming Corp., the licensed STL operator in the province.

On Thursday, Lopez police also arrested Nancy Valenzuela, another illegal lottery bet collector in the same village.

The suspect was detained at the local police jail and was charged with violation of Republic Act 9287 (An Act Increasing The Penalties for Illegal Numbers Game, Amending Certain Provisions of Presidential Act 1602 and for Other Purposes)./lzb

