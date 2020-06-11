Trending Now

Cops nab construction worker; seize P6.8-M ‘shabu’ in Makati

MANILA, Philippines — Anti-narcotics agents seized P6.8-million worth of crystal meth and nabbed a construction worker in Makati City on Thursday afternoon.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) identified the suspect as Jonathan Garrucho, 42,  from West Rembo, Makati City.

Operatives of PDEA Regional Office in National Capital Region, led by Investigation Agent Cham Sulit, launched a buy-bust operation against Garrucho along 12th Avenue corner C-5 Road, East Rembo at 4 p.m.

Seized from the suspect was a kilogram of shabu with an estimated value of P6.8 million.

Garrucho was brought to PDEA Quezon City District Office Team and will face charges for violation of Section 5 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

