Cops nab couple in Laguna for selling overpriced alcohol online

MANILA, Philippines — Police operatives have arrested a couple in Laguna province for allegedly selling overpriced disinfectant alcohol online.

The Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) identified the suspects as Christian Benitez and Joana Marie Benitez. They were apprehended last week in an entrapment operation at a mall parking area, a police report revealed Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A tip of a concerned citizen, who said the couple was allegedly trading overpriced disinfectant alcohol online, prompted PNP-ACG to launch an operation via cyberpatrolling and online investigation for a case build-up. Eventually, authorities hatched a plan to snare the suspects.

Seized from the suspects after the entrapment operation were 58 containers of isopropyl alcohol sold by the suspects at P230 per liter, which, the police said is overpriced by over P90 based on the memorandum of the Department of Health.

FEATURED STORIES

Authorities said the suspects will be facing charges for violation of Republic Act No. 7581 or the Price Act; Republic Act No. 7394 or the Consumer Act; and the Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

KGA

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ