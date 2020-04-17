Cops nab Makati City hall employee for selling overpriced ethyl alcohol

MANILA, Philippines — An employee of the Makati City hall was detained on Tuesday for allegedly selling overpriced ethyl alcohol near a convenience store in Makati City, local police said Friday.

Makati police chief Col. Rogelio Simon identified the suspect as Chris John Nangit, 31, an employee at the Office of the Administrator of the Makati City government.

In an initial investigation, police officers of the Makati police station Intelligence Section were conducting anti-criminality operation along Jupiter Street near a convenience store at Barangay Bel-Air when they caught Nangit selling 34 pieces of 500 ML ethyl alcohol for P5,960, or around P176 per piece, which is more than double the regular market price.

A test buy was conducted to set up the entrapment.

Seized from Nangit were marked money worth P6,000 and 34 sealed bottles of ethyl alcohol.

The Makati City Hall employee is now under custody of the Makati police for charges of violating the Price Act, Consumer Act and Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act.

