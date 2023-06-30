Cops probe killing of gov’t exec in Calbayog, Samar

ORMOC CITY — The police are conducting a thorough investigation on the slay on June 29 of a Technical Education and Skills Development Authority coordinator in the mountain village of Tanval, Calbayog City.
Joey Caber, 35, was shot dead around 8 a.m. by a farmer identified as Jelon Saminiano.
Initial police investigation showed that Caber, together with two other companions, were walking towards Barangay Himalandrog to assess the senior high program when Saminiano shot the victim using a “bardog,” an improvised gun.
A manhunt is being conducted by the local police for the arrest of the suspect.
