Cops probe killing of gov’t exec in Calbayog, Samar

ORMOC CITY — The police are conducting a thorough investigation on the slay on June 29 of a Technical Education and Skills Development Authority coordinator in the mountain village of Tanval, Calbayog City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joey Caber, 35, was shot dead around 8 a.m. by a farmer identified as Jelon Saminiano.

Initial police investigation showed that Caber, together with two other companions, were walking towards Barangay Himalandrog to assess the senior high program when Saminiano shot the victim using a “bardog,” an improvised gun.

FEATURED STORIES

A manhunt is being conducted by the local police for the arrest of the suspect.

RELATED STORIES

9 cops linked to killing of Calbayog mayor give up – Inquirer.net

Most wanted in Calbayog, Samar slain in clash with cops – Inquirer.net

lzb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>