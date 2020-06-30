Cops pursuing social media clues to murder of Laguna lady driver

MANILA, Philippines — Police investigators will turn to social media for possible clues to the case of a 34 year-old woman who was found lifeless and with multiple stab wounds inside her own car in Calamba, Laguna Sunday night.
“Napakagandang simulan ‘yung pag-i-imbestiga ng kanyang account,” Laguna police chief Lt. Col. Gene Licud said in a dzBB interview when asked if police will consider probing the social media accounts of 34 year-old Robyn Jang Lucero.
Lucero uses social media to promote her car rental service.
Lucero was found dead inside her car along Bucal Bypass Road in Barangay Maunong, Calamba, Laguna at around 10p.m. Sunday.
FEATURED STORIES
Licud said probers are still looking for closed circuit television footage in the area where Lucero’s body was found.
“Main thoroughfare ‘yun pero sa gabi yun medyo madilim. So far, wala pa kaming nakikitang CCTV along the way,” Licud said.
gsg
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.