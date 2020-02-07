Cops raid another suspected prostitution den in Makati City

MANILA, Philippines — Police raided a suspected prostitution den and rescued 31 women from hotel in Makati City Thursday night.

The Southern Police District said the operation was hatched after a tip from a concerned citizen was received regarding the illegal activities in the hotel along Guerrero Street in Barangay Poblacion.

Elements of the Makati Station Investigation and Detective Management Section, Women and Children’s Protection Center (WCPC) and Makati City Social Welfare Division rescued 18 Chinese nationals, one Korean national, one Vietnamese during the operation at 10:55 p.m.

Police said 11 Filipino women, who are working as massage therapists on the second floor of the hotel were also taken into custody.

The women were brought to the WCPc office at the Philippine National Police headquarters for proper disposition.

Authorities also found eight Chinese customers who were turned over to WCPC for further investigation.

Police said the maintainers of the bar were not present during the operation.