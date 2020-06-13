Cops recover 2 grenades, gun, bullets after clash with crime gang in Cam Sur

LEGAZPI CITY — Police recovered two hand grenades, a .38 caliber revolver, and ammunition left behind by members of a criminal group after an armed encounter with them in Bato town in Camarines Sur on Saturday morning.
Major Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson, said police operatives were about to serve a warrant of arrest for Concepcion crime group leader Amancio Trajada when they were fired upon by five armed members of the gang in Barangay (village) Del Rosario at around 8:05 a.m. Trajada was wanted for violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.
The attack prompted the policemen to retaliate that led to a five-minute firefight, according to a report. No casualties were reported from the government troops.
After the brief firefight, the members of the criminal group fled towards the villages of the neighboring town of Libon, Albay.
Police found the grenades and firearm while scouring the area at around 11:30 a.m.
