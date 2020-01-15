Cops seize 17-M worth of shabu wrapped in candy foil in Las Piñas

Cops arrested two drug suspects in Las Piñas over P17 million worth of crystal meth. /SPD PIO ADVERTISEMENT

MANILA, Philippines — Police seized P17-million worth of shabu (crystal meth) stored in candy wrappers during a buy-bust operation in Las Piñas City on Wednesday night.

In a report from Southern Police District, Las Piñas police, under Col. Segundo Lagundi Jr., the Philippine Drug Enforcement Group conducted the anti-drug operation along Barangay Pamplona Tres at 6:50 p.m.

Law enforcers arrested suspects Jerrymias Suson and Miguel Castillo during the drug sting.

They were apprehended after an undercover policeman bought three pieces of crystal meth, which were contained in candy wrappers.

Seized were 2.5 kilograms of shabu worth P17 million and marked money worth P1.5 million.

The suspects are detained at Las Piñas police station while charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act are being filed against them.

