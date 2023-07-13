Cops seize marijuana, shabu in Cavite buy-busts

LUCENA CITY — Two kilos of marijuana or “weed” were seized on Wednesday from a “high-value” drug suspect in a buy-bust operation in Bacoor City, Cavite.

Colonel Christopher Olazo, Cavite police chief, said in a report on Thursday, July 13, that the arrested suspect, Annie Bautista, 39, a resident of Bacoor, was a high-value individual in the local drug trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police held Bautista at 6:15 p.m. after she sold a pack of “weed” to an undercover police officer in Barangay Bayanan.

Seized from Bautista were two sealed plastic bags of dried marijuana leaves weighing two kilos, worth about P300,000.

FEATURED STORIES

On Wednesday morning, Bacoor anti-narcotics operatives arrested two suspected big-time marijuana traffickers in a sting operation in Barangay Molino 1 and seized 38 kilos of the illegal hemp.

The confiscated marijuana was worth P4,560,000 in the street market.

Police are conducting further investigations to determine the source of the weed.

Drug users have resorted to weed as an alternative to shabu, which has been getting pricey due to intensified anti-illegal drugs operations.

Also on Wednesday, two alleged shabu peddlers, Genesis Caldit and Philip Marvin Bose, were collared in a buy-bust operation in Dasmariñas City.

Police seized five sachets of shabu weighing 25 grams worth P172,500.

All arrested suspects were detained and face charges of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED STORIES

9 arrested drug suspects in Calabarzon yield P2M marijuana, shabu

4 Cavite brothers nabbed for selling P740k worth of shabu, marijuana

Marijuana, shabu worth over P1M seized in Cavite, Quezon

lzb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>