Cops serenade moms, traffic men give chocolates in Sultan Kudarat

KORONADAL CITY –– Police from President Quirino municipal police office in Sultan Kudarat province serenaded mothers and offered them flowers as part of Valentines’ Day celebration.

Armed with a guitar, and loads of flowers and heart-shaped balloons, a team of five police officers and five non-uniformed personnel roamed the town early Friday morning and tendered love songs.

“We would like to spread love and positive vibes,” said Captain Jessie J Silva Jr., President Quirino town police chief.

“We chose mothers to recognize the unconditional love that they have for their family and children,” Silva added.

Mothers were awakened by the songs rendered by police officers starting at 6 a.m. As they emerged from their homes to see who were singing, they were met with flowers and heart-shaped balloons.

Also, members of the Land Transportation Office in Koronadal surprised motorists along Alunan Avenue here with flowers and chocolates.

“Instead of checking on their vehicles’ documents, drivers’ licenses and issuing citation tickets, we gave them flowers, chocolates, and candies,” Koronadal City Traffic Law Enforcer team leader Movin Agal said.

“We propagate love so we get love in return,” Agal said in the vernacular.

