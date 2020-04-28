Cops told: Give rides to health workers, elderly

President Duterte has ordered the Philippine National Police to give free rides to people affected by the suspension of public transportation in areas under an enhanced community quarantine. The President said the PNP should not hesitate to use government vehicles to transport people walking long distances, as he noted that fuel products have become cheap anyway. “To the PNP, you see many people walking because there are no vehicles. There are people who are forced to travel for a host of reasons,” Mr. Duterte said, saying they might be health-care workers, front-liners, or just need to go to the hospital for treatment. The President said the PNP should prioritize women, mothers with babies, and the elderly. —Julie M. Aurelio

