Cops uncover shabu warehouse in Marilao, Bulacan; seize P5.14-B meth

MANILA, Philippines — Police officers on Thursday uncovered a drug warehouse in Marilao, Bulacan province and seized more than P5.14 billion worth of crystal meth or shabu.

Initial report from Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac identified the suspects as Yuwen Cai, Chinese national, Angela Miole Tulio and Lyn Miole Tulio.

Members of Marilao City police station, Bulacan police provincial office and Special Operations Unit of PNP Drug Enforcement Group (DEG) conducted a buy-bust operation against the suspects at a warehouse along Reley Street in Barangay Lias at 3 p.m.

In an interview with reporters in Marilao, PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa said the Chinese man was “trusted” with the meth which was also used for drug peddling.

“Kapag sinabi mong bodegero and you entrust him (with) more than 700 kilos of shabu, he must be somebody who can be trusted who he believes he can really deliver at pwede niyang gawing negosyo (na) kaya niya ipatakbo,” Gamboa said.

(If you say he is a caretaker and you entrust him with more than 700 kilograms of shabu, he must be somebody who can be trusted who he believes he can really deliver and can use for illegal drug activities that he can run.)

Gamboa added that there was a “necessity” to conduct surveillance at the warehouse because there were reports of suspected illegal drug activity in the area.

Seized were 63 boxes containing 756 kilograms of shabu with an estimated value of P5,140,800,000 and marked money worth P1 million.

The suspects were detained at PNP DEG while complaints for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being filed against them.

