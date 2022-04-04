Cordlife Puts Its Best Foot Forward By Walking The Extra Mile, Through A Charity Virtual Walkathon As An Extension Of Its 21st Anniversary Celebrations1cordlife-logo.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 4 April 2022 – Building on the momentum to strengthen its familial ties with the community, consumer healthcare company catering to families, Cordlife Group Limited (“Cordlife” or the “Company” and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) will be putting their best foot forward as they mark their 21 year milestone anniversary. By Kickstarting their ‘We are Family’ Charity Virtual Walkathon in May 2022, Cordlife will be cementing yet another collaboration within the community on this momentous occasion.

Taking place from 1 to 21 May 2022, Cordlife will be rallying families to come together to participate in a symbolic and meaningful Virtual Walkathon. In an ode to the spirit of family and togetherness, all proceeds raised through the Virtual Walkathon will support Metta School, whose curriculum offers special education for students aged 7 to 21 with mild intellectual disability and/or autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Cordlife has also pledged a donation that comprises of all the proceeds from the fund-raising initiative.

How to participate

The charity Virtual Walkathon will take place from 1 to 21 May 2022 and comprises of a 2.1-kilometre walk that can be carried out via their preferred fitness app.

To verify the completion of the Virtual Walkathon, participants will have to take a screenshot of the distance covered and upload it to their social media profile page.

All participants will stand a chance to win attractive prizes when they post a photo with the tags @cordlifesg #happybirthday. Participants must ensure that the photo posted is set to “Public” setting to be eligible.

Participants can register for the Virtual Walkathon at https://www.cordlife.com/sg/csr2022/ from 30 March to 30 April 2022.

Registration costs $10/person and is limited to the first 500 registrations.

To recognise the efforts of participants and to honour the community’s contributions throughout the years, Cordlife will also be organising a Virtual Birthday Party on 22 May 2022. Highlights of the virtual bash include games and attractive prizes, with a Grand Prize of $2,100 cash to be won, and $210 cash for 21 lucky winners.

Commenting on Cordlife’s aspirations from forging stronger ties with the community through the campaign, Ms Janice Ong, Chief Executive Officer at Cordlife said “Through this Virtual Walkathon, we hope to advocate for greater support for children with special needs. Our practices at Cordlife have always been family-oriented and we feel privileged to be able to make a difference to the community. With this Virtual Walkathon, we also hope to inspire and spread the message of accommodating individual differences of those with special needs or on the autism spectrum while simultaneously fostering a sense of belonging”.

Resonating with these sentiments, Mr Phillip Tan, Chairman of Community Chest echoed “We are heartened that Cordlife Singapore is involving its employees and their families in supporting social causes, and driving a collective effort to care for those in need amongst us. The funds raised through this campaign will support programmes at Metta School to empower students with special needs to achieve their potential, and lead independent and meaningful lives. We thank Cordlife Singapore for their generous support, and we look forward to continuing this partnership to make a positive and lasting impact in the lives of those we serve”.

Building on the theme of Cordlife’s ‘We are Family’ campaign in honour of its 21 years of unrivalled excellence in stem cell banking, innovation and advancements in the consumer healthcare industry, the initiative is aligned with their commitment to act as a responsible business that caters to the interests of the masses.

