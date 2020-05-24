Corey Taylor Has “Secretly Recorded” His First Solo Album & Is Planning To Tour It

Attn maggots: Corey Taylor has given an update on his debut solo album , revealing he’s been “secretly recording” the record while in isolation and it’s DONESKI.

“I secretly recorded my first solo album. I did with the band I’ve been using for my solo shows for years, and just a bunch of people that I’ve been working with forever,” the Slipknot frontman told his m8 Lzzy Hale on We Are Hear‘s Raise Your Horns With Lzzy Hale.

“So it’s Jason [Christopher on bass], Dustin [Schoenhofer] on drums, from Walls Of Jericho and countless other things, and [guitarist] Zach Throne, who I’ve been jamming with for a long time, and Tooch [guitarist Christian Martucci], actually, from Stone Sour. All five of us did it. We went in and we recorded 25 songs in about two and a half weeks, and we did everything live. And it’s dope — really, really cool.”

CT also dished a few more details on his first ever non-Slipknot, non-Stone Sour record, explaining it’s packed with tunes that weren’t quite right for either of those projects.

“All the songs are things that I’ve written over the years but they didn’t really fit with either band,” he explained.

“So it’s stuff that I’ve just kind of been sitting on. And I realized — I just kind of turned around and I was just, like, ‘Geez, I’ve got all these songs.’ And I’ve been kind of talking about doing a solo album anyway, and I was just, like, ‘This is the perfect time to do it.’ And picking those guys was the perfect combo, ’cause we all just love the same kinds of music — the same kinds of rock, the same kinds of punk, the same kinds of metal, the same kinds of everything — and we all were able to incorporate those influences into everything.”

The maggot wrangler previously confirmed the record will have a “rock” sound but will also branch into some other genres, and will feature a bunch of special guests.

He also plans to tour off the back of the release “probably in 2021”, adding: “I’ve already told the guys in Stone Sour and Slipknot that I’m doing it, just out of respect.”

Watch his chat with Lzzy Hale below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]