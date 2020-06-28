“‘Corona ain’t over. I’m quarantining’: Adele is not releasing an album anytime soon”

We won’t hear any new songs from Adele amid the global pandemic.

Adele set the online world abuzz after she posted a photo of herself performing on her Instagram page. Excited fans were quick to assume that the singer was teasing the release of her new album.

One netizen asked the singer, “Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!”

Adele clarified then that the photo had nothing to do with her new album.

“Of course it’s not. Corona ain’t over. I’m quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient,” she stated.

The last time Adele released an album was in 2015 called “25.” In 2019, the singer shared that her next record would be called “30” but the release date for it is yet to be revealed.

“Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough… 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh,” she posted in May 2019 on her birthday about her upcoming album.