‘Corona party’ violating COVID-19 measures stopped by police; organizer charged

A house party consisting of 47 people in a small apartment was broken up by police in the United States for violating social distancing measures amid the spread of COVID-19.

The party was held in a 550-square foot unit in New Jersey on March 27, Gov. Phil Murphy said in a press conference posted by his office on YouTube last Saturday, March 28.

He added that a DJ was also present at the party and that the organizer was charged for violating the stay-at-home order implemented by local authorities.

Murphy also referred to the incident as an example of what to avoid during the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the said state. He stressed the importance of staying at home unless one is as a frontliner who is essential in the response to the virus.

Murphy warned that the crisis is “not a game” and should be taken seriously by everyone.

However, if people do need to leave their residences to buy items from a supermarket or pharmacy, Murphy advises them to maintain a six-feet distance from each other.

Following the hour-long press conference and initial statement on holding parties amid the pandemic, Murphy was prompted to reiterate his message on Twitter yesterday.

“Can’t believe I have to say this at all, let alone for the second time. But here we are,” he said. “NO CORONA PARTIES. They’re illegal, dangerous, and stupid.”

“We will crash your party. You will pay a big fine,” Murphy warned. “And we will name & shame you until EVERYONE gets this message into their heads.”

Can’t believe I have to say this at all, let alone for the second time. But here we are. ADVERTISEMENT NO CORONA PARTIES. They’re illegal, dangerous, and stupid. We will crash your party. You will pay a big fine. And we will name & shame you until EVERYONE gets this message into their heads. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 28, 2020

The state of New Jersey has 13,386 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as per Murphy’s post yesterday, while 161 people have died.

Sadly, we have lost 21 more New Jerseyans to #COVID19 related complications. Our thoughts are with the families during this difficult time. As of 1:30 PM, #COVID19 statewide stats:

• Positive Tests: 13,386

• Deaths: 161 For updates: https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 29, 2020

Globally, more than 634,000 have contracted COVID-19, as of yesterday. The World Health Organization has recorded more than 29,900 deaths. JB

