Coronavirus cases in Las Piñas now close to 100

MANILA, Philippines — Almost 100 people are now infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Las Piñas City, the local government said Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the latest data provided by the city government, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the city is at 97.

Of the total number, 13 have successfully recovered from the viral disease, while seven have died.

Previously, the Las Piñas City government recorded 93 coronavirus cases in their area.

Meanwhile, the city also has five probable COVID-19 cases, as well as 41 suspect cases.

As of Friday, the Philippines currently has 5,878 COVID-19 cases, with 387 deaths and 487 recoveries.

The COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that first emerged in the city of Wuhan, Hubei province in China in late 2019.

The disease was caused by a novel coronavirus, which was later identified as SARS-CoV-2 by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses.

ADVERTISEMENT

/MUF

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ