Coronavirus cases in PNP soar to 440

MANILA, Philippines — The new coronavirus has infected 25 more police officers, raising the total number of COVID-19 cases in the police force to 440.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) also recorded 17 more recoveries among its ranks. This brings the total number of recoveries to 258.

ADVERTISEMENT

The total number of deaths, meanwhile, stood at seven.

Also, almost 700 police officers were classified as “probable” while “874” were suspects.

FEATURED STORIES

As of Wednesday, the Philippines had logged 27,238 cases, with 1,108 death and 6,820 recoveries.

/atm

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ