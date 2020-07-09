Coronavirus cases in PNP surpass 1,000 mark

MANILA, Philippines — The total count of coronavirus disease cases in the Philippine National Police (PNP) reached 1,006 on Thursday with 25 new infections recorded.

Of the latest cases, eight are assigned at the Central Visayas police; seven at Metro Manila police; four at Calabarzon police; and one each at Camp Crame, Quezon City; Special Action Forces; Highway Patrol Group and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

The police force also documented 26 more survivors of the respiratory disease among its personnel, bringing the total tally of recoveries to 455.

Meanwhile, no new fatalities of the ailment were reported. This maintained the COVID-19 death toll in PNP to nine.

The police organization is also monitoring 1,252 suspects and 651 probable cases for the coronavirus disease. [ac]

